Griffo Asks DA’s To Investigate Vaccine Registration

Senator Joe Griffo is asking the Oneida County and St. Lawrence County District Attorneys to investigate the posting of a link that allowed New Yorkers to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Utica and Potsdam.

The Cuomo Administration indicated the unauthorized early posting of the link was due to a hack, leak or fraudulent activity.

“If what happened is a crime, as the Governor and his administration have noted, then it should be investigated further,” said Griffo.

He says DA’s Scott McNamara and Gary Pasqua have both expressed a willingness to undertake a review of the matter and potentially open a case.

“The coronavirus vaccine has provided New Yorkers and Americans with a glimmer of hope as we continue to confront this public health crisis,” McNamara said. “We must ensure that all people have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and are treated fairly. Any potential criminal acts related to the vaccine’s rollout must be addressed.”