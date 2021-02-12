Griffo Calls Nursing Home Reports Troubling And Disturbing
Senator Joseph Griffo says the news accounts that are being reported on COVID nursing home deaths in New York are troubling and disturbing and again demonstrate the perils of one-party control of state government.
"During the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen the executive misrepresent and not present important, factual and real-time information and a refusal to distribute complete, accurate and needed data. Unfortunately, the majorities in the Legislature are being co-opted or complicit and are not willing to execute or interested in executing their constitutional responsibility for oversight, which is a complete abdication and dereliction of their duties, said Griffo.
Griffo says there must be a genuine effort to uncover the truth.
He’s urging the state legislature to create and appoint a four-member, bi-partisan commission of District Attorneys from across the state to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into the matter.
UPDATE: Griffo is calling for an immediate special session and full investigation into the governor and his administration.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.