Griffo Launches Online Legislative Questionnaire

Senator Joseph Griffo has launched an online legislative questionnaire.

It provides residents of the 47th Senate District with the chance to share their views on a variety of issues including taxes, the state’s economy, healthcare and education.

“There have already been a number of issues discussed and debated this year in Albany and much more expected throughout the 2020 legislative session,” Deputy Minority Leader Griffo said. “I value the concerns and opinions of my constituents. The responses and feedback received as a result of this survey will help me to make sure I am best representing the residents and families in my district.”

The 10 question survey can be found on the Senator’s website.