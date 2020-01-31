Griffo Legislation Would Provide Greater Privacy Protections

Senator Joseph Griffo was at the Maynard Fire Department on Friday to introduce legislation that provides greater privacy protections for witnesses of crimes and their families, as well as firefighters, EMS and other first responders.

Griffo says one bill would allow witnesses to let law enforcement know they’re concerned that the release of their personal information would jeopardize their safety.

He also highlighted the Emergency First Responders Privacy and Protection Act.

Griffo says while current law protects law enforcement personnel from disclosure of name and adequate contact information in this process to protect them and their families from threats, the same protection is not extended to first responders.

The bill would extend the same protections offered to law enforcement to other first responders so that they are not subject to retaliation or witness tampering.

Griffo was joined by Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon.