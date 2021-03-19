Griffo Says No To Casino Proposal In State Budget

Senator Joseph Griffo is denouncing a proposal in the new state budget that would provide a $600 million tax break for commercial casino owners.

Griffo says it’s disappointing that the state can even be considering a tax break for out-of-state casino owners when New York faces many economic challenges.

Griffo also says he’s troubled that the budget would allow for additional commercial casinos when the existing upstate casinos established as part of the 2013 public referendum are struggling.

“Considering a proposal such as this in the budget is confounding. We should be helping small businesses and New York families who have suffered greatly over the past year – not out-of-state commercial casino owners. The hole this casino tax break will create will come from our already strained budget, which will negatively affect residents and vital public services in healthcare, infrastructure, business assistance and more,” said Griffo.

He says the legislature must take a stand and ensure that the proposal does not go forward.

A state budget is due April 1st.

