Griffo Secures Funding For Westmoreland Projects

Griffo also obtained $60,000 for the Westmoreland Town Pool. The funding will go toward a new pump and filtration system, an electrical system and other necessary work.

“It is good to see that the Town of Westmoreland’s projects at the Westmoreland Town Pool/Anna Newman Kunz Memorial Pool and Westmoreland Town Park are progressing thanks to funding I was able to secure and the efforts of Supervisor Eisnor, the Westmoreland Summer Activities Association and many others,” Griffo said. “Ensuring that the public has up-to-date, modern and current recreational spaces has been a priority of mine since I first took office, and I know that these updated facilities will improve the quality of life in the community.”