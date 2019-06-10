Griffo Secures Funding For Westmoreland Projects
Senator Joseph Griffo was joined by Town of Westmoreland officials on Monday for a ribbon cutting at Town of Westmoreland Park.
Griffo secured $75,000 in state funding for improvements to the park. The improvements included work to the trail and a new pavilion.
Griffo also obtained $60,000 for the Westmoreland Town Pool. The funding will go toward a new pump and filtration system, an electrical system and other necessary work.
The pool was closed for several years and is expected to re-open later this month following the renovation project.
“It is good to see that the Town of Westmoreland’s projects at the Westmoreland Town Pool/Anna Newman Kunz Memorial Pool and Westmoreland Town Park are progressing thanks to funding I was able to secure and the efforts of Supervisor Eisnor, the Westmoreland Summer Activities Association and many others,” Griffo said. “Ensuring that the public has up-to-date, modern and current recreational spaces has been a priority of mine since I first took office, and I know that these updated facilities will improve the quality of life in the community.”