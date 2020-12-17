Griffo To Give Up Senate Leadership Position

State Senator Joseph Griffo has announced that he will be giving up the title of Deputy Minority Leader upon the completion of this year’s term.

In a letter to State Senator Minority Leader Robert Ortt, Griffo says he’s made the decision to not seek Republican Conference leadership.

Ortt says Griffo will still play an integral role in the Republican leadership team.

Here is the full text of Sen. Griffo’s letter:

Dec. 14, 2020

Minority Leader Robert Ortt

New York State Senate

Capitol Building

Room 315

Albany, NY 12247

Dear Leader Ortt:

At the time I made the decision to not seek Conference leadership, I also began to assess my current professional roles and responsibilities, as well as my personal obligations. Accordingly, I have made the decision to relinquish the title of Deputy Minority Leader upon the completion of this term.

It has been a privilege and honor to serve as Deputy Minority Leader, and I am appreciative of the Conference’s members for having the confidence in me to serve in this role. I look forward to working with you and the Conference as we continue to focus on creating economic opportunity, achieving fiscal affordability, restoring the balance of power in state government and fighting to ensure the equal treatment of all regions of New York State.

Sincerely,

Joseph A. Griffo

New York State Senator, 47th Senate District

.