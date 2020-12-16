Griffo To Introduce Bill To Change NY’s Electoral College Votes

A day after New York’s Electoral College cast its votes In the Presidential election, Senator Joseph Griffo says he’ll be introducing legislation that would change the way New York State’s votes are awarded.

Griffo will be unveiling the New York State Electoral College Reform Act.

The bill would allocate the state’s Electoral College votes proportionally by congressional districts, similar to what’s done in Nebraska and Maine.

New York currently assign its votes on a winner-take-all basis.

Griffo says it would ensure that presidential candidates no longer take the residents of the state for granted during a general election.

“Unfortunately, New York is either ignored or taken for granted as the candidates instead fight over the few winner-take-all battleground states that historically have decided who is elected president,” Sen. Griffo said. “This legislation will make New York a relevant and potential battleground state due to its Electoral College numbers and will empower all New Yorkers by making their vote for president more significant.”