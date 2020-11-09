Griffo Urges State Gaming Commission To Enact Regulations

Senator Joseph Griffo is calling on the State Gaming Commission to take immediate action to help charitable organizations and groups across the state.

Griffo is asking the agency to put regulations into effect that would allow non-profits to sell raffle tickets online and accept credit and debit cards for fundraising activities.

The Charitable Gaming Act, which was sponsored by Griffo and signed by the Governor in 2017, allows for such action, but the Commission has yet to formulate regulations.

“Many volunteer groups and charitable organizations depend on raising funds through raffles and similar charitable events, especially during this holiday season under pandemic conditions," said Griffo. "By permitting raffle tickets to be purchased online or by using debit and credit cards, as the Charitable Gaming Act would allow, these fundraisers become even more successful and raise even more money on the behalf of children, the elderly, the disabled and others in need.”

