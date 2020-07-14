Grim Anniversary For Family Of Bianca Devins

Moments before the start of the 2019 15k wheelchair race, Utica Police officers brought everything to a screeching halt. An incident had occurred in the proximity of the course, the details of which would shake the community to its core.

Tuesday marked the one year anniversary of the grisly slaying of 17-year-old Bianca Devins at the hands of Brandon Clark. It was Boilermaker Sunday on Poe Street where Clark and Devins had returned from a trip to a concert in New York City. In the early morning hours of July 14th, Devins lost her life and her horrifying murder photos were shared on Instagram by Clark.

Clark attempted to take his own life, but failed and was arrested and charged with her murder. It was on February 10th, 2020 that Clark pleaded guilty to the heinous crime. That plea gave solace to many as Oneida County DA Scott McNamara wouldn't have had to put the family or anyone else through an awful trial.

Scott McNamara at the time of Clark's plea said he’s happy with the outcome because it would have been a very disturbing trial. McNamara said they had about 15 minutes of video leading up to and including Bianca being murdered that they won’t have to show to a jury.

Tonight in the City of Utica a vigil was held for Bianca Devins and in attendance were several officials including Congressman Anthony Brindisi. He posted to Facebook saying, "She is remembered as a beloved daughter, a talented artist, and a cherished friend. I know Erica and I speak on behalf of our entire community when we say we are keeping her family in our thoughts and prayers on this impossible day."

Bianca's mother also posted to Facebook a remembrance of her daughter. One year later we remember the horrors of that tragic day, but more importantly remember the light Bianca carried in her life.