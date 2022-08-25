3 Houses, 1 Amazing Property; Rare Lodge Up For Sale In Hamilton

An amazing business and living opportunity awaits you at Ashling Acres. The massive property includes not only a beautiful house for you and your family, but a guest house and barn fully furnished for lodging.

Located in rural Hamilton, New York, the property provides an amazing opportunity for you to run your own lodging and entertainment business right from home. There's over 25 acres of trails, gardens, tent space (with power), catering areas, and parking. Plus it's close to the village and Colgate University.

The main house is 4-bedrooms, 3-baths with everything you'd ever imagine to feel like your living in luxury. A modern interior matched with high-end appliances makes this home shine inside and out. There's even an in-ground pool and hot tub outside.

The guest house has 1-bedroom and bath, perfect for an overnight stay or even the in-laws when they come to visit. The barn has 2 guest suites, a game room with a bar, workshop and an attached garage. Ideal for a family planning a visit or vacation to beautiful Central New York.

You have the rare opportunity to make this amazing property your own. The website, bookings and social media also come included in the purchase. So there's little worry when it comes to getting everything up and running again.

Take a tour for yourself and see whether or not this is an opportunity you could ever see yourself taking.

3 Houses In 1 Amazing Property; Popular Lodge Could Be Yours In Hamilton If you're looking to jump right in to an already popular lodging destination, then this is the place for you. It's rare that a property like this comes up for sale. And starting at $1.55 million, the home is fun to look at whether you're seriously considering buying it or not.

