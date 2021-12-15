Harlem Globetrotters Dribbling Their Way to Utica for One Night in March

If you're looking for a Christmas present for the entire family to enjoy, the Harlem Globetrotters are an experience that one will never forget. And, good news: they're making their way back to Utica during their 2022 World Tour.

What's great about the Harlem Globetrotters is that it's not your typical basketball experience. They're considered performers. They do all different sort of tricks and moves that leave fans in awe. They team up with Broadway stars and renowned comedians to make it a memorable experience for all. It's not like you're watching the New York Knicks lose game after game, there's excitement.

The Spread Game Tour is an experience like no other. Ball spinning that defies gravity, innovative dunks and new on-court characters guaranteed to energize the action and bring the laughs. Get ready for full-court fun for the whole family!

The Globetrotters are dribbling their way to Utica on March 2, 2022 for The Spread Game Tour at the Adirondack Bank Center at 7PM. According to Empire State Tix, tickets are on sale now for the big day and range from $29.00 - $92.00.

There's also a special opportunity to participate in a game pre-show with The Magic Pass to meet the team and spend some time on the court with them for only $30.

Calling all hoop lovers! This is your chance to show that you've got GAME. Bring the fam and join the Harlem Globetrotters on the court before the game to shoot some hoops, show your skills, and get autographs and photos! The one-of-a-kind 30-minute pre-show, "Magic Pass," begins 90 minutes before tip-off and will create memories you'll never forget.

You can also purchase entry into the one on one Player Meet and Greets, or, can get a Celebrity Court Pass.

Will you be getting tickets? Let us know inside our station app.

