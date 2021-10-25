Have Tickets For A Show at Turning Stone? You Gotta Be Vaccinated
Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona has quite the lineup of shows in the next upcoming year. As they continue to add more to the list and draw in a large quantity of people, they have decided to update their health and safety regulations to be line with other industry leaders.
According to a memo on Turning Stone's website, they will be requiring all ticket holders to be vaccinated. This change in policy will be effective Monday, November 8.
All ticketholders 12 years or older will be required to provide proof of vaccination to attend any show at the Turning Stone Event Center or The Showroom. Guests 11 or under will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance and will be required to wear face coverings while at Turning Stone.
The memo also says you can either bring your vaccination card with you, or show your proof via the Excelsior Pass or any digital pass to your mobile device. They will also ask to see photo identification to confirm.
Anyone ages 11 or under will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the performance and will be required to wear face coverings while at Turning Stone.
We first saw policies of vaccination being required over the summer at venues like Lakeview in Syracuse among others. However, all of those venues gave the option of vaccination or proof of negative test results. With the new policy at Turning Stone, that will not be accepted.
The Event Center and Showroom are the only places where proof of vaccination are required. Other locations on the Turning Stone grounds are not requiring it.
