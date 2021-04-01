Have You Seen This Missing 15-Year-Old in Central New York?

NYS Police

New York State Police are searching for this missing/runaway from the Binghamton area.

NYS Police report 15-year-old Adrianna J. Leidecker was last seen at a residence on Route 11 in the town of Kirkwood in Broome County. Police think that Adrianna left the home sometime after 8:00 p.m., on March 25, 2021. In previous cases, she has been located in the Pennsylvania area.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Adrianna J. Leidecker, contact New York State Police at Kirkwood at (607)775-1241.

NYS Police

New York State Police recently rescued a 2-year-old baby girl who wandered away from her home on County Route 33 in South Bristol, part of Ontario County, on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The Observer-Dispatch reports at 5:18PM; the 911 center received a call that the toddler had wandered from her home. The Ontario County Sheriffs' office took the lead and was quickly joined by deputies and the Sheriff’s K-9 unit.

Trooper Brian Hotchkiss found the little girl after a difficult 60-minute hike up a steep incline. In the tree line of the summit in the middle of a stream.

Trooper Hotchkiss told the Observer-Dispatch:

“She was laying on her stomach on a rock," Hotchkiss said. "I ran over to her as quick as possible and was calling her name. I saw her arm move and I knew she was alive. My heart just dropped, I was so excited. I ran up and she hugged me immediately and she wouldn’t let go.

Trooper Hotchkiss alerted the search party that he found the baby about a 1/2 mile from their home. She was scared, soaking wet and cold but otherwise ok. He wrapped her in his uniform and took her to her family, where there was a happy reunion.

