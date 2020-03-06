Heart Run And Walk Weekend Kicks Off Today
America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk weekend kicks off today with the Healthy For Good Expo at Utica College.
The expo takes place today from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Thousands of runners and walkers will take part in the Heart Run and Walk on Saturday.
The 49th annual WIBX Slocum Dickson Heart Radiothon will be held on Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
You can call (315) 624-WIBX to make a pledge
This year's Heart Run and Walk Weekend goal is $1 million.