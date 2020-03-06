America's Greatest Heart Run and Walk weekend kicks off today with the Healthy For Good Expo at Utica College.

The expo takes place today from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thousands of runners and walkers will take part in the Heart Run and Walk on Saturday.

The 49th annual WIBX Slocum Dickson Heart Radiothon will be held on Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You can call (315) 624-WIBX to make a pledge

This year's Heart Run and Walk Weekend goal is $1 million.