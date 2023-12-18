Heavy Rain Brings Threat of Flooding to Central New York

The heavy rain continues to fall across much of Central New York and that is stoking the fears of several residents in the area.

The National Weather Center has issued a Flood Watch for several counties in Central New York due to the forecast of heavy rain set to continue for much of the day on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service the Flood Watch was issued due to "excessive rainfall." The following areas are impacted.

Portions of central New York, including the following areas, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida, Otsego, Schuyler, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga and Tompkins and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

This area is no stranger to major flooding as several people have been devastated by flooding in areas of Herkimer County, Whitesboro and others. People have lost homes and their lives as a result of this flooding.

National Weather Service/Apple Screen Shot National Weather Service/Apple Screen Shot loading...

Just before 7:00 a.m. Whitesboro residents and smart phone owners in the area received a notification of an immediate threat of possible flooding in the area. As you can see above the Flash Flood Warning is real and is very serious. With flash flooding there can be several issues including threats to people's lives and property. It is important to heed the warnings and avoid areas prone to flooding. Do not travel unless necessary.

One of the most recent flooding situations wa back on Halloween in 2018. Several people were impacted by these floods as the rain fell hard overnight and breached several creek banks. Do not take chances when it comes to flooding and make sure your basement sump pumps are operable.

Devastating Flooding in CNY in 2017 See devastating flooding around Central New York in 2017 Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Flooding Washes Out Roads, Homes & Businesses in CNY Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams