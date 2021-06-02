Is your pet up to date on their rabies vaccinations?

The Oneida County Health Department, along with the Towns of Annsville and Trenton, will be offering rabies vaccinations clinics in June and July.

The events will take place

June 15, 2021 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Annsville Highway Garage

July 16, 2021 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town of Trenton Municipal Center

Appointments are required for both clinics and can be made by calling (315) 798-5064 or online at www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic.

Pets will receive a one-year certificate if no prior proof of rabies is shown. A $10 donation per pet is requested to help with costs.

The following guidelines will be in place at each location:

Masks will be required then transferring your pet to staff.

Dogs must be kept on a leash and cats need to be in a carrier or laundry basket.

No exams will be given.

“While the pandemic made it difficult to conduct our rabies vaccination clinics last year, we were still able to offer this much-requested service to our residents,” said Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente. “Vaccinating your pets against rabies is very important to the safety of our community and we will continue to schedule even more clinics throughout 2021.”

Last year, the county Health Department investigated 551 cases of human or pet contact with a variety of potentially rabid animals including bats, foxes, skunks, cats, raccoons and even a cow.. 16 animals were lab confirmed positive for rabies

The Health Department vaccinated 249 pets in 2020.

Additional clinic dates and locations will be announced in the near future