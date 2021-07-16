‘Help Lick Cancer’ On National Ice Cream Day In Remsen

Looking to enjoy some ice cream on National Ice Cream Day? Well, put your ice cream urge to good use when you ‘Help Lick Cancer’ in Remsen.

National Ice Cream Day is Sunday, July 18th, and local ice cream stands are celebrating the day by raising funds to help support the fight against cancer.

Participating local ice cream stands are donating a percentage of sales (10-20%) to the American Cancer Society. Customers can enjoy their favorite cones, sundaes and shakes while supporting a local business and the fight against cancer at the same time.

Here's the participating Ice Cream stands in Central New York:

1) Soda Fountain, Main St, Remsen

2) Kayuta Drive Inn, Route 12N, Remsen

3) Ward’s Drive Inn, Route 365, Remsen

The promotion runs through normal business hours and happens rain or shine.

The Utica Blue Sox Are Set To Wear Pink For An Amazing Reason

For a team with the color blue in their name, it may seem odd to don pink for a night. But the reasoning is incredible.

Being a summer collegiate league, the Utica Blue Sox aren't able to experience October baseball. One thing that goes along with October is the fact that it is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Well, the Blue Sox are showing their support for anyone who has battled or is currently battling breast cancer by wearing pink jerseys in July for one night.

This will be the third annual Pink The Park. Not only will they be wearing pink, but fans are also encouraged to wear pink as well. Also, local cancer survivors will get free admission into the game on Saturday, July 24th. You can read more here.

