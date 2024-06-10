This year's Boilermaker road race is set for July 14 and the 15k race is officially sold out!

This year's Boilermaker expanded the number of runners to 10,000. Over the weekend, the few remaining vacancies were filled - but that doesn't mean last-minute runners are completely out of luck.



Speaking to Mark Donovan, President of Boilermaker Road Race, Inc, the Waiting List is officially open and he encourages runners to sign up sooner than later, since available bibs are given on a first-come first-serve basis.

Donovan said now is the time of year when some 15k runners decide to drop down to the 5k race instead. "If a spot becomes available, you'll receive an email giving you 48 hours to register," he said in a release.

However, signing up for the Wait List doesn't guarantee a spot so there's still a few more options. Donovan said runners can also sign up to be a Charity Bib partner and run on the behalf of a community organization.

Runners who select this option will have to fundraise for their selected charity in exchange. Organizations for this year include the American Cancer Society, Project Purple, the Legal Aid Society of Mid New York, and the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Donovan said there is one more option, which is participate in the 5k road race that still has some availability. He said the perk of participating in this run allows you to be among the first into the post-race party to enjoy a nice, cold beer.

However, he said this is another event that will sell out soon since there's only about a quarter of the available running bibs left.

He also brought up the upcoming Boilermaker Walk, which is the perfect alternative to those who are unable to run this year due to injury, age, or personal matter. The walk takes place the day before the Boilermaker run and it has undergone some major improvements.

Donovan also said there's another alternative to those who want to be part of the Boilermaker without having to brave the challenging course - volunteering. Without volunteers, he said, the Boilermaker wouldn't exist.

Boilermaker Weekend is volunteerism personified as our organization could not pull it all off without the assistance of thousands of volunteers and the support of the Fountainhead Group.

Those interested in lending a helping hand are encouraged to register now.

One more thing, he noted, don't forget to try out for the National Anthem contest. One lucky person will get to sing before 40,000 or more people - twice the size of Madison Square Garden - as fighter jets soar overhead.

Tryouts will be held Tuesday, June 18, starting at 6pm at Babe's at Harbor Point in Utica.

