Help Pack the Truck & Spread the Love For CNY Teen Battling Cancer

The community is being invited to celebrate Anna, the Central New York teen whose body is ravaged by cancer, and help her feel the love from home.

Anna LaBella has been battling Ewing’s Sarcoma since being diagnosed in July of 2019. She was cancer-free after going through treatment for about a year. Unfortunately, she relapsed, and now it's spread.

Night to Celebrate Anna

The community is being asked to pack the pick-up at the Ilion Food Truck Frenzy and help spread the love. "We're asking all of her classmates, friends, family, and community to help us make inspirational video messages and photos to send to Anna while we wait for her to arrive home," said Jackie Moore, who organized the event.

3 trucks will also be at the event that Moore hopes to fill with items to put in Anna's hospital room. She likes stuffed animals, snow globes, and Lilo and Stitch. Though Anna doesn't have much of an appetite, she's into Slim Jim's, red Mountain Dew, Sunny Delight, gummy worms, sour cream & onion chips, Starburst and Reese Minis. "Let's pack the pickup truck for Anna and fill her room with love from the community."

Ilion's Food Truck Frenzy - July 27

39 Pleasant Avenue

4-8 PM

Don't forget to wear yellow, Anna's favorite color. If she's awake, Anna will Facetime with everyone at the event.

Light the Night

Everyone is also being asked to light a candle for Anna, turn porch lights on, and make cards, signs, posters, or video messages of hope and inspiration. A Light the Night Facebook page has even been created to share all the love and support for Anna and her family. You can also mail cards and well wishes straight to Anna and her family at:

Anna LaBella

68 Highland Avenue

Ilion, New York

13357

"We need Anna and her family to know that we are praying hard and that they have all of the support."

Precious Time Left

The LaBella family doesn't know how much time they have left with Anna but they are making the most of every day they do have. "We are staying together between the hospital and the Ronald McDonald house until we can hopefully get her pain controlled. We are praying and keeping our fingers crossed that we will be able to bring our baby home within the next couple of weeks. We are going to spend the time we have loving her as much as possible.

A Facebook page has been set up to help the family cover medical costs.

