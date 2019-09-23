Hennessy Calls For Halt To Downtown Utica Hospital Project

Oneida County Executive candidate Michael Hennessy is calling for a halt to the Mohawk Valley Health System downtown Utica hospital project.

Hennessy is asking the County Executive, the State and the City of Utica to stop the project until after the election.

He says cost overruns show the lack of planning.

Hennessy says the downtown parking garage is also under funded and the same cost overruns will effect the City and County costs.

And he says if he's elected, he will not support eminent domain to remove the five remaining properties in the garage footprint.