One of Utica's most famous recipes has a storied history. Today, the dish has been duplicated and reinvented over in over in cities outside Utica-Rome, like Manhattan, Boston, Buffalo and Albany.

Background

Utica's Chicken Riggies is a signature dish hailing from Utica, known for its hearty and flavorful combination of ingredients. It typically consists of rigatoni pasta served with a creamy tomato sauce infused with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and often hot cherry peppers for a spicy kick. The dish is named for the rigatoni pasta and chicken that form its base. The chicken is usually sautéed until tender and then combined with the sauce, allowing the flavors to meld together. Utica's Chicken Riggies is often enjoyed with a sprinkle of grated cheese on top and makes for a satisfying and comforting meal that embodies the culinary spirit of Upstate New York.

The Heavy Cream Controversy

Believe it or not, the original Chicken Biggie recipe does not include heavy cream. Pecorino-Romano Cheese is the ingredient that makes the dish creamy. Still, many people today use heavy cream to make the dish.

Are you looking for the recipe? The history of the dish? The people credited with creating it?

Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.

Looking for the First Utica Chicken Riggies Recipe?

Click here for the original Utica Chicken Riggies recipe

Click here to watch the Chicken Riggies dish being made at one of Utica’s legendary restaurants, The Chesterfield.

If you would like to make Chicken Riggies the easy way, It's a Utica Thing, which ships Utica products all over America, has a canned version of Chicken Riggies sauce that can be purchased here.

