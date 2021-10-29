Utica's Chicken Riggies Dish Wasn't Invented in Utica? Say It Isn't So. The now-famous Utica Chicken Riggies recipe has taken on a life of its own. The dish is now found well outside the Utica-Rome area and it's getting more and more popular as word spreads around the northeast. While there are many variations of the dish today, there's still only one original recipe. So, who created the first "Riggies" recipe and where did it really originate.

Looking for the First Utica Chicken Riggies Recipe?

Click here for the original Utica Chicken Riggies recipe

Click here to watch the Chicken Riggies dish being made at one of Utica’s legendary restaurants, The Chesterfield.

If you would like to make Chicken Riggies the easy way, It's a Utica Thing, which ships Utica products all over America, has a canned version of Chicken Riggies sauce that can be purchased here.

Mike Schulz. Watch the Video Below.

