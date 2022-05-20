Here’s What Closed Down the Mid-Hudson Bridge, 4 Hurt, 1 Charged

We've learned more information about a 4-vehicle crash that closed down the Mid-Hudson Bridge for about 4 hours during the morning commute.

On Wednesday, around 7 a.m., Hudson Valley Post reported the Mid-Hudson Bridge was closed to all traffic "until further notice." Drivers during the Wednesday morning commute were told to seek other alternatives.

Traffic reporter Nancy Remy told us it's a "bad accident" on the bridge adding the "jam up" is "pretty extensive" and warns drivers to "stay clear" of the area.

The bridge reopened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Hudson Valley Post reached out to New York State Police for comment on the accident but never heard back from Troop F. Troop F later released a press release about the accident Thursday afternoon.

Accident in Dutchess County Closes Mid-Hudson Bridge

On Wednesday around 7 a.m., a New York State trooper observed a 2008 Audi A6 with North Carolina plates traveling eastbound at a high-rate speed across the Mid-Hudson Bridge, police say.

The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, however, the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Tyzhan A. Catts of Poughkeepsie, didn't pull over, according to New York State Police.

Catts attempted to pass vehicles by driving into oncoming traffic, which caused him to crash into a 2004 BMW Motorcycle, operated by 62-year-old Michael Cehlarik of Poughkeepsie, a 2009 Honda CRV, operated by Doris Melindez-Martinez, 31, from Poughkeepsie and a 2015 Volkswagen Golf, driven by 40-year-old Kevin Ruby of Saugerties.

Cehlarik was transported by ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Melendez-Martinez was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Ruby and his passenger were not injured, police say.

Ruby shared images of the crash on Facebook. You can see those images below:

Don't try to cross Mid- Hudson Bridge for the next few hours. Posted by Kevin Ruby on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Catts and his passenger, a 38-year-old woman from Poughkeepsie, were both transported by ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to New York State Police.

Catts was charged with reckless endangerment and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors. He was additionally charged with reckless driving and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Catts was released on an appearance ticket.

