‘Black Mirror’ Will Return For Season Six on Netflix

The dystopian sci-fi Black Mirror will be returning to Netflix for a sixth season. For a time, many were worried we had seen the last of the show. That luckily isn’t the case. After a long wait of around three years, we’re finally getting more episodes. If you’re wondering what kept the show in limbo for so long, there’s actually a good reason.

Even though Netflix gets a lot of backlash for abandoning fan-favorite shows, that wasn’t the case here. Creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones have been hard at work, trying to make this season happen. They started their own production company, called Broke & Bones. Unfortunately, they didn’t retain the rights to Black Mirror. Their parent company, Endemol Shine Group, still held those. Banijay Group eventually acquired Endemol, but Booker and Jones were able to work out a deal. In the meantime, they also worked on projects like Death To 2020 and Death To 2021.

There were even doubts about the fate of the whole project from Brooker. In an interview with Radio Times, he announced that he really didn't know if the world was in a place for the dark stories he crafted. He said:

At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those. I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.

To a degree, he’s right. After some of the events the world has seen lately, we’ve even seen a shift in comedy, from darker shows like BoJack Horseman to wholesome shows like Ted Lasso. But the unique brand of paranoid, nauseous sci-fi that Black Mirror offers has been sorely missed, perhaps as entertainment for some, and a coping method for others.

As you can imagine, with the thoroughly twist-based formula Black Mirror relies on, not many details have been leaked about the new season. That being said, we do know that it'll continue the Season 5 formula of high production value and long-running cinematic episodes.

