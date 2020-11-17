Herkimer County Sees Hefty Hike in COVID-19 Cases

After months of low or even zero cases of COVID-19, Herkimer County is seeing its fair share of a second wave of COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Herkimer County Department of Health reported 19 new positive cases in the county with two people hospitalized. There are now a total 110 active cases of the virus there.

Upstate New York is seeing a surge in cases. Oneida County has had nearly 600 new cases in the last seven days with more than 800 active cases, more than double the amount since the peak in the spring. Meanwhile, hospitalizations are now up over 40 cases for the first time in several months.

In Herkimer County, there have been 534 cases since the virus began in March and 110 of those cases have tested positive in the last 30-days. 10 people from Herkimer County have died from the virus.

On Tuesday, Little Falls schools announced that due to increases in the virus, they will be going 100-percent virtual starting on November 30th, through after Christmas break on January 4th.