HSN Live from Herkimer Diamonds on Tuesday

Herkimer Diamonds from Middleville, NY are being highlighted this week as part of a jewelry segment on Home Shopping Network (HSN). Dr. Renee Shevat, whose family has owned the mines for several years, will appear on the program showing off jewelry made from the quartz natural stones found in the Herkimer mines.

Herkimer Diamonds aren't real diamonds. They're double terminated quartz crystals, stones that were faceted by nature half a billion years ago. The unique quartz is only known to be found in the Mohawk Valley region of Upstate New York.

Shevat will appear again on HSN's Designer Gallery with Colleen Lopez on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. from mine #1 and again Tuesday evening from 8 p.m. - 9 p.m..