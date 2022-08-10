There can be only one! And it just might be Henry Cavill. Henry Cavill has been Chad Stahelski's first choice to star in a new version of Highlander, and he just might get his wish. For those who don't know, a Highlander film is in the works, and right now, it’s in its very early stages. One of the biggest roadblocks the film has reached is Henry Cavill's extremely busy filming schedule, but from what Stahelski had to say, it sounds like Cavill is on board.

It makes sense that an action-packed franchise like Highlander would go to Stahelski. The director has worked on great action movies like John Wick. Henry Cavill is no slouch when it comes to action either, from his role as Superman to his current work as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher. Cavill also definitely has the nerd-clout to headline a movie like Highlander.

Highlander itself has been around since 1986, but its DNA is even older than that. The series harkens back to pulpy adventure stories like Conan The Barbarian and other works by the likes of Robert E. Howard. The Highlander series tells the story of a race of immortals who can only be killed by beheading. They hunt and destroy each other towards the end of becoming the only Highlander left, and therefore the most powerful in all of creation.

In a recent interview with Collider, Chad Stahelski sat down and talked about what he has on the horizon. Of particular interest here is what he had to say about where Highlander is in the process. He said:

We're in the process of tweaking right now. I think we know what we want. More importantly than anything, we know what we want to make. It’s in the creatives. We know what we’re trying to make. It’s just a matter of getting it to the point where we feel, ‘Okay, this is it. Let's go.’ But we're closer than we've ever been, so that's good.

As of now, there's obviously no official release date, but ideally, we hear more news soon.

