Holland Patent Central Schools Closed Because of Bus Driver Shortage

A shortage of bus drivers is forcing the Holland Patent Central School District to cancel classes today.

A note on the District's Facebook page reads as follows:

"Due to a bus driver shortage, the Holland Patent Central School District will be CLOSED tomorrow, November 29, 2021."

The post was made on Sunday night.

Holland Patent Central School District Facebook Page

There is no word yet from the district about the possibility of closing on Tuesday.

We will keep you posted of any updates as soon as they are available.

