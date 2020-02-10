Holland Patent Man Sentenced On Child Porn Charges

A Holland Patent man has been sentenced to 132 months in prison for distributing and possessing child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 30-year old John Angwin admitted that he used the Kik Messenger application to send child porn to other Kik users.

They say Angwin also used his iPhone to possess video and images of child pornography he received over the internet.

Officials say he had over 150 video files and 1,500 images on his iPhone.

Angwin was also sentenced to 25 years of supervised release and he will have to register as a sex offender.