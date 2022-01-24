Thomas Rhett Announces 2022 Tour; Making Two Stops in New York

Another week, another new tour announcement. And this is a big one. Thomas Rhett's upcoming tour has 33 dates set, with one of them coming to Upstate New York.

Thomas Rhett's "Bring The Bar To You Tour" plans to hit half of the U.S., starting in February and ending in early October. The first concert will take place in Phoenix, Arizona and end up in Fairborn, Ohio.

The 2022 tour will hit not one, but TWO spots in New York State. Rhett will head to Bethel first on June 23rd. The next stop, which is arguably closer to our region, will be at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Darien Center on July 15th.

Here's his list of the full "Bring The Bar To You Tour":

February 5th - South Phoenix, AZ

April 8th - Fort Lauderdale, FL

April 29th - Indio, CA

June 17th - Gilford, NH

June 18th - Gilford, NH

June 23th - Bethel, NY

June 24th - Hershey, PA

June 25th - Virginia Beach, VA

July 14th - Pittsburg, PA

July 14th - Burgettstown, PA

July 15th - Darien Center, NY

July 16th - Detroit, MI

July 22nd - Atlanta, GA

July 23rd - Charleston, SC

August 11th - Salt Lake City, UT

August 12th - Morrison, CO

August 13th - Albuquerque, NM

August 18th - Seattle, WA

August 19th - Bend, OR

August 25th - Mountain View, CA

August 26th - Wheatland, CA

September 22nd - Columbia, MO

September 23rd - Springfield, MO

September 24th - Tulsa, OK

September 29th - Grand Forks, ND

September 30th - Bismarck, ND

October 1st - Sioux, SD

October 6th - Boise, ID

October 7th - Bozeman, MT

October 8th - Missoula, MT

October 13th - Moline, IL

October 14th - Evansville, IN

October 15th - Fairborn, OH

Tickets go on sale Monday, January 24th on his website.

