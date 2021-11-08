The Utica Comets will be hosting their annual Military Appreciation game to honor local veterans on Thursday, November 11 at 3:00 PM.

The Comets will face off against the Syracuse Crunch at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The celebration begins at 12:30 PM on the Veterans Plaza and will include a wreath laying ceremony.

The 72 Tavern & Grill will also be open at 11:00 AM.

A puck drop with representatives from each major conflict dating back to WWII will kick off the night, in addition to a color guard and special National Anthem performance

The Comets will take the ice in camouflage print jerseys with a modified red and black crest.

Each player will also wear a unique military patch on their shoulders, representing a certain branch or unit that may have special meaning to them.

A select few game-worn jerseys will be live auctioned immediately following the game.

“Veteran’s Day is a special day for those that have served our great country,” said Rick Redmond, General Manager of the Adirondack Bank Center. “For me, being involved in honoring those that have served is humbling and I feel privileged for being able to continue to serve our local Veterans and their families.”

All military veterans are being offered free tickets to the game.

They can call the Comets box office at (315) 790-9070 to claim their tickets.

The Comets are also asking for help from fans to support their food, textile, and cell phone for Soldiers initiative prior to entering the game on Thursday.

Stations will be set up on the Veteran’s Plaza to donate those items.

