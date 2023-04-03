New York State Couple Dead In ‘Horrific’ Hudson Valley Home With 125 Cats

A cause of death has been released after two people were found dead inside a home with around 125 cats.

About two months ago, the Yorktown Police Department confirmed police activity in the area of 149 Cordial Road.

Westchester County, New York Couple Found Dead Inside Home With 125 Cats

160324707 Ivan Bliznetsov loading...

A welfare check was being performed at the home when Yorktown police found a man and woman dead in the bedroom.

Inside the home officials found around 150 cats. The Westchester SPCA called the home a "horrific hoarding house."

SPCA Westchester Rescues 150 Cats and Kittens from Horrific Hoarding House

Police did not initially release the Yorktown couple's names. It was unclear how they died, but foul play was suspected.

This week officials identified the couple as Mary McGuinness and 57-year-old Patrick Hickey. Officials say the two died from a drug overdose.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Their cause of death was described as acute mixed drug intoxication of fentanyl and cocaine, CBS reports.

How To Help SPCA Westchester

503807053 totallyPic.com loading...

The SPCA believes treating all of the cats will cost over $40,000. The SPCA is asking for help.

CLICK HERE to donate.

LOOK: Here are the pets banned in each state Because the regulation of exotic animals is left to states, some organizations, including The Humane Society of the United States, advocate for federal, standardized legislation that would ban owning large cats, bears, primates, and large poisonous snakes as pets.

Read on to see which pets are banned in your home state, as well as across the nation.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.