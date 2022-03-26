In separate incidents a Chemung County man was arrested for impaired driving following a traffic stop and a Southport man was charged with violating an order of protection.

Horseheads Man Arrested Following Traffic Stop

A Chemung County man faces several charges following a traffic stop this week.

The New York State Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2:39pm on Thursday, March 24, 2022 on Prospect Hill in the town of Horseheads. According to police, during their interview the gray Pontiac's driver, identified as 54-year-old Michael G. Grow of Horseheads, "showed signs of impairment."

Grow allegedly failed a Standardized Field Sobriety Test at the State Police barracks in Horsehead and subsequently agreed to give a blood sample. Police say he "refused to do any other testing."

He was charged with the following:

Operating a Motor Vehicle While Impaired by Drugs

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd Degree

He was given appearance tickets and is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Horseheads Court on April 12, 2022 at 7:00pm.

Southport Man Charged with Violating an Order of Protection

A Southport man is under arrest after allegedly violating an Order of Protection.

New York State Police say they were called to a home on Maple Avenue in Southport at approximately 10:04am on Saturday, March 26, 2022 for a report of a violation of an Order of Protection.

In a written release police say that "(while) interviewing the involved parties it was revealed that Justin M. Morrison, age 34, (from) Elmira, was starring into a residence for an extended period of time, watching an individual that has an order of protection against him."

Morrison was brought to the State Police barracks in Wellsburg and charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree

Stalking in the 4th Degree

He was given an appearance ticket and is scheduled to answer the charges in the Town of Ashland Court at 6:00pm on April 19, 2022.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is required.]

