Hot Off The Brick- Half Off Thursday October 22nd

On Thursday October 22nd, you'll be able to try Hot Off The Brick of Westmoreland. They are formerly of Clark Mills, and we want to help you dine out, or dine in, on a budget with Half Off Thursday. This is your chance to save on an amazing local restaurant.

About Hot Off The Brick

Hot Off the Brick is a New York-style pizzeria now located at 5211 State Route 233 in Westmoreland. Whether you're in the mood for a pizza, wings, calzones, subs, gyros or a salad, Hot Off the Brick is the place to be. Try one of their specialty pizzas like their meat lovers, garlic steak pizza, BBQ chicken or veggie lovers. In addition to pizza, calzones and hot subs, they also have incredible appetizers including fried ravioli, jalapeno poppers, fried mushrooms, garlic knots, loaded fries and more. Their dishes are made-to-order using only the freshest ingredients and products.

Enjoy fresh and delicious New York-style pizza with this $25 gift certificate to Hot Off the Brick for only $12.50. This is your chance to save, and enjoy an amazing meal.

Download The WIBX 950 Mobile App

How To Save With Half Off Thursday

Starting Thursday October 22nd at 8 am, the Half Off Thursday deal of the week goes live. This week buy a $25 for Hot Off The Brick for only $12.50.