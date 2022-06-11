How Many Streaming Services is Too Many?

I don't need to tell you that things are getting expensive. According to Trading Economics, the inflation rate in America has been hovering at about 8.3% for months and our wallets have been feeling it. Between paying high prices for gas and items at the supermarket it seems like your hard earned money can't stretch as far as it did just a short while ago.

Many of us will have to start making some serious financial decisions soon. Some may already be doing that. In the meantime one thing we

I think I have lost count of how many streaming apps I have and what's worse is I don't even think I know what I am paying each month. Has this happened to you? How many streaming platforms do you currently pay for? Do you think that they are all worth having?

According to Smart Move, the average cable bill costs anywhere between $45 and $130. This seems like a lot of money and it is. A lot of us have decided to cut the cord and only pay for just internet service. This could run you about $40. Then by the time you add one or two streaming platforms to your debit card you could be spending far more than $100 a month.

I recently went to the menu on my television and saw that have an account, with Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus HBO Max, Paramount Plus and two other ones that I didn't even know that I had called IMDB Tv and Freevee. I've got to be spending a small fortune and I barely watch some of them.

Do you have me beat? How many do you have? Is there anyone out there with just one or none at all?

