Things just got a little bit easier for those who want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Oneida County.

The Oneida Country Health Department is trying to make it as easy as possible for you to get vaccinated. They recently announced that businesses with at least 10 employees who want to get vaccinated could contact the Oneida County Health Department and request their very own point of dispensing (POD) vaccination site.

If your business or organization has 10 or more people who want to be vaccinated (vaccines come in vials of 10), Oneida County will set up a POD at your location. [Oneida County Health Department]

The Health Department encourages you to email them at vaccines@ocgov.net or call 315-798-5431 to set up a POD.

According to WIBX, Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente reported on a large COVID cluster in Oneida County that stemmed from a local youth dance group and competition in Syracuse.

Picente said 21 people have tested positive so far, 18 of whom are students. As a result, hundreds of people have been forced into quarantine. The outbreak forced the entire Whitesboro School District to revert to fully remote learning on Tuesday. In-person classes are expected to resume on Wednesday.[WIBX]

This latest cluster is one of the biggest COVID outbreaks since the pandemic began. Picente says, "the group, which traveled to a dance competition over the weekend, didn't follow safety precautions, and now, 300 families have to quarantine."

Picente is also reminding people to continue following COVID-19 guidelines that have been put in place, or events, activities and businesses could be in jeopardy of being shut down again. So let's all remember to wear our facemasks, wash our hands and practice social distancing.