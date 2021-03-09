How To Watch Syracuse in ACC Tournament

The Syracuse men's basketball team will need to snag a few wins in the ACC Tourney to go dancin' in the NCAA tournament.

The Orange enter the conference tournament at 15-8 overall and 9-7 in the ACC, where they are a ninth-seed. 'Cuse will play eight-seed NC State on Wednesday at noon, but if Syracuse scores a win there the road gets significantly tougher.

Syracuse defeated NC State in both of their regular season meetings, 76-73 at the Carrier Dome on January 31, and and 77-68 in Raleigh almost ten days later. The winner of Wednesday's contest gets the ACC's top-seed, Virginia.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking to watch any of Tuesday's first round action (Pitt-Miami, Duke-Boston College, or Notre Dame-Wake Forest), or second action on Wednesday, including the Orange at noon, all are televised on the ACC Network.

When Round Three action begins on Wednesday, the entire tournament schedule will moved to ESPN 2. If Syracuse can knock of the Wolfpack for a third time this year, they'd meet Virginia at noon on Wednesday. The ACC Conference final will be broadcast on Saturday night on ESPN.

How to watch Syracuse:

Tuesday at noon on ACC Network vs. NC State

If the Orange win they'll face top-seed Virginia at noon Wednesday on ESPN.

If you remember back twelve months ago, the Orange were in the final game of the 2020 ACC tourney, although it was not the tournament finale. Syracuse was a six-seed and make it look easy at 14th-seeded UNC, beating the Tar Heels 81-53 (on Wed. March 11, 2020). The next day, March 12, which was supposed to feature quarterfinal round action, the remainder of the tournament was canceled because of the spread of COVID-19. None of the remaining games were played, and ultimately the NCAA Tournament had to be cancelled as well.

----------------------------------------