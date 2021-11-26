As families gather around the Thanksgiving table, the animals left without a family still got to enjoy a holiday meal at the humane society thanks to one Utica couple.

Hillary and Rob Dunn have been cooking a Thanksgiving meal for the dogs and cats at the Anita Stevens-Swan Humane Society in Utica for the past three years. Hillary has volunteered at the shelter for 6 years and recently was hired part-time. It's where she met her husband Rob, who has been working there for a decade.

Pets Lick Thanksgiving Plates Clean at Humane Society A Utica couple spent weeks cooking a Thanksgiving meal for their family and the hundreds of animals at the humane society are thankful.