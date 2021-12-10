I like it, I love it! The country keeps coming to Central New York. Another huge country star is coming to Lakeview in Syracuse next summer.

The Real Good Man, Tim McGraw will bring the McGraw Tour 2022 to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater on May 26. Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis will be along for the ride.

Venue: St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York

Date: May 26, 2022

On sale: December 17 at 10 AM at LiveNation.com.

McGraw is the second country act to be announced at Lakeview next summer. Morgan Wallen will also make a stop in Syracuse but tickets for the July 8 show are almost sold out. There are no lawn seats available. You can only buy in the Pavillion.

Morgan Wallen in CNY

Morgan Wallen is bringing 'The Dangerous Tour' to our hometown and he's bringing Hardy along with him.

The Dangerous Tour will make a stop at St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse but you'll have to wait to see it. The concert is scheduled for July 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale just in time for the Christmas shopping season, making a perfect gift for that Morgan Wallen fan on your holiday list.

Venue: St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York

Date: July 8, 2022

On sale: December 3 at 10 AM at Morganwallen.com.

Wallen has been surrounded by a lot of controversies lately. It started in May 2020 when he was arrested outside Kid Rock's bar in Nashville for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Then it was a backlash from social media videos of Wallen partying in Alabama without a mask or social distancing in the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

In February 2021, a video surfaced of Wallen using racial slurs. It led to his record label suspending his recording contract indefinitely, being banned from the American Music Awards even though he was nominated for Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Album.

Despite the controversy and radio station pulling music, Wallen's popularity only grew with fans buying his album and streaming his songs. Sales of Dangerous: The Double Album surged and isn't showing any sign of slowing down anytime soon.

