‘Ice Age’ Returns With ‘Adventures of Buck Wild’ Trailer

Among the many, many properties Disney acquired in its purchase of Fox was the Ice Age franchise. It might not be one of the highest-profile franchises in animation, but over the course of five movies, the series grossed over $6 billion in theaters. So Disney continuing the series is a no-brainer, although turning it into a Disney+ exclusive is a bit of a surprise.

This new film is titled The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild, named after a character, voiced by Simon Pegg, who first appeared in Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. (Quick! Can you tell me which film in the series Dawn of the Dinosaurs was? It was the third; after The Meltdown but before Ice Age: Continental Drift and Ice Age: Collision Course.) The typical Ice Age main characters are present, although based on the trailer below, it looks like they may have diminished roles in the story.

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

“The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild” continues the hilarious escapades of the sub-zero heroes as they create more prehistoric pandemonium. Eager for a little independence, the thrill-seeking possum brothers Crash and Eddie set out to find a place of their own but soon find themselves trapped beneath the ice in a massive cave inhabited by dinosaurs. They are rescued by the one-eyed, adventure-loving weasel Buck Wild, and together, with the help of some new friends, embark on a mission to save the Lost World from dinosaur domination.

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild premieres exclusively on Disney+ on January 28.

