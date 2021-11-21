In Kenosha and Beyond, Guns Become More Common on US Streets

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 18: A person allegedly carrying a handgun is taken into custody by Kenosha police officers outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse as the jury deliberates for a third day in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on November 18, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse, a teenager, faces homicide charges and other offenses in the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and for shooting and wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during unrest in Kenosha that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in August 2020. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By MORGAN LEE, The Associated Press

Across much of the United States, it has become increasingly acceptable for Americans to walk the streets with firearms, either carried openly or legally concealed.

The trend could be seen this past week in the Wisconsin city where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted in two killings.

Armed civilians patrolled the streets near the courthouse with guns in plain view. Meanwhile in Georgia, testimony in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's killers showed that armed patrols were commonplace in the neighborhood where the 25-year-old Black man was chased down by three white men and shot.

Elsewhere, prohibitions on possessing guns in public could soon change if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down a New York law.

