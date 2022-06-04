An Oneida County man who was charged in April with defecating and urinating in the lobby of the Utica Police station appears to be in trouble with the law again, this time for allegedly robbing a church.

Officers with the Utica Police Department were called to a local church on Monday, May 16, 2022 for a report of a burglary.

Alen Pajazetovic Photo Credit: Utica Police Department (June 2022)

It appeared that electronic items and clothing were allegedly stolen from the church by someone who had broken into the building. The church has a surveillance system and officials were able to share camera footage with the Mohawk Valley Crime Analysis Center.

According to a written release from the UPD, a member of New York State Parole was able to identify the suspect in the burglary as Alen Pajazetovic.

Pajazetovic was charged on Friday, June 3, 2022 with the following:

Burglary in the Third Degree

Petit Larceny

Pajazetovic had previously been in trouble with police for allegedly defecating and urinating in the lobby of the Utica Police Department in April.

No injuries were reported as a result of the arrest. None of the incidents have involved any violence. WIBX has asked if a mental health evaluation was requested or ordered as a result of the April incident.

Additional information has not yet been released.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

