Is Shakira’s New Song ‘Te Felicito’ About Ex Gerard Pique?

Is Shakira's "Te Felicito" about Gerard Piqué?

Shakira's hips don't lie and apparently neither can she. The music superstar is preparing to release a new album and many are speculating that a certain song is all about her ex-husband.

Her new single "Te Felicito," translated to "I Congratulate You," addresses a dishonest lover.

"For pleasing you, I broke into pieces / They warned me but I didn't pay attention / I realized you were fake / It was the drop that spilled the glass," she sings on the track, per an English translation.



Though the song was released back in April it recently went viral on social media.

"Fan Theory: The song ‘I congratulate you on how well you act' by Shakira is directed toward her ex Gerard Piqué," one fan tweeted in Spanish about the song.

"Listening carefully to ‘Te Felicito' by Shakira to understand the gossip. Oh Piqué, how well you act," another fan tweeted.

Watch Shakira's "Te Felicito" Music Video:

Shakira previously announced her split from Piqué in June. The couple were married for 11 years and share two sons together: Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

Upon the announcement of their split, the couple released a statement to E! News. It read:

We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.

According to an unconfirmed report from The Sun, the couple split after Piqué cheated on Shakira.

Shakira is currently facing charges of tax fraud in Spain. She will soon stand trial.

As of publishing, her team has denied any wrongdoing in the case.