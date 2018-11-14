During Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente's State of the County address back in March of 2017. a proposal was unveiled for development around the Adirondack Bank Center that included a Nexus athletic center, a craft beer museum and a new casino. The casino proposal drew strong disapproval from community leaders including political figures from both sides of the isle. The project would be almost entirely funded by the Oneida Indian Nation.

Recently on WIBX's Keeler Show, Picente surprisingly revealed the status of the casino.

"I've got to put this to bed once and for all. There are no plans for a casino because it was a proposal that I put out that got shot down from numerous people," said Picente. "We'll do it someplace else and when it goes someplace else, people will say, gee we should have done that here."

Picente said the focus now is to get the state funding secured for the proposed Nexus Center, that would provide an indoor athletic center next to the Aud featuring soccer and lacrosse fields.

Listen to the interview (starting with the downtown casino proposal) below: