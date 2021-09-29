It’s Back, USA Luge Slider Search Returns To Utica In October

The USA Luge Slider Search is returning to Utica in October.

After two successful recruiting clinics in Utica, the event will be held on October 16 and October 17 on Cornelia Street.

There will be three sessions, from 9:00 to 11:00, from noon to 2:00 and from 3:00 to 5:00.

Each session will be limited to 10 youngsters to accommodate social distancing.

The clinics are for boys and girls, ages 9 to 13 and are free and each young athlete will be given a complimentary USA Luge Slider Search T-shirt and face mask.

Former four-time Olympian and 2014 bronze medalist Erin Hamlin of Remsen will be on hand to help with sliding techniques.

Pre-registration is mandatory. To register, visit usaluge.org, go to the drop down menu and click on “Try Luge” and then click “Slider Search”.

USA Luge decided to move forward with the recruiting tour because of people’s desire to participate in outdoor activities. However, in an abundance of caution, at all locations, the Slider Search organization will deploy new cleaning and sanitizing protocols to keep participants safe.

USA Luge’s five rings of safety in this session will include:

1. A strict policy of social distancing (six feet at all times)

2. Wearing of face masks is mandatory

3. All sleds, helmets and registration items (pens, clip boards, tables, etc.) will be disinfected after each use with OSHA recommended cleaning products

4. USA Luge will provide hand sanitizer for all participants

5. Attendees are restricted to two adults per youth and must stay out of the ‘field of play’ area.

