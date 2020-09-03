USA Slider Search Coming To Utica

The USA Luge Slider Search is coming to Utica on September 12th.

The event will take place on Cornelia Street.

The free clinics, for boys and girls ages 9 to 13, will be held from 9:00 to 11:00, noon to 2:00 and 3:00 to 5:00.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, each session will be limited to ten individuals to ensure proper distancing.

Four-time Olympian and 2014 Bronze Medalist Erin Hamlin of Remsen will be on hand to help with sliding techniques.

You can register via the following steps;

1) Visit: www.usaluge.org

2) Go to the drop down menu and click on, “Try Luge”

3) Click “Slider Search”

Registration for a desired time slot is on a first come, first serve basis