It's time to channel your inner Erin Hamlin and luge down a mountain this summer in Upstate New York.

Here's an opportunity for an experience you never thought you'd get to enjoy. Take part in Discover Luge this year at Mt Van Hoevenberg. Just a short drive out of Lake Placid, you can luge like an Olympian, without the pressure of millions watching you.

Discover Luge at Mt Van Hoevenberg

Don't worry, you aren't just thrown on a sled and sent down the mountain. Though that is certainly one way to learn! Before you go down the hill yourself, you'll be taught how to properly luge by Mt Van Hoevenberg's amazing instructors. These drills will help build your confidence so you're ready for the big run.

Once you're good to go, the real fun begins. You'll get to take multiple runs on the wheeled luge sled down their paved roller loops. These can all be found on the nordic side of the mountain.

You have to be 9 years or older in order to participate in Discover Luge. Tickets cost $65, which includes both the wheeled luge instruction and multiple runs down the track.

The experience all together lasts an hour, but every minute will be well worth it. Who knows? You could find a new passion for luge and become the next Erin Hamlin. Just don't forget about us when you're famous!

