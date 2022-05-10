Price Drops On Jack Eichel’s Luxury Buffalo Home [PHOTOS]

Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel was traded away back in November of 2021. It's hard to believe that it's been that long.

Eichel wanted a trade out of Buffalo because of the team's poor play and seemingly another rebuild, which turned ugly after Eichel and his doctors disagreed with the Sabres and their medical team, on which type of neck surgery he should get.

Eichel's breakup with the Sabres had fans on both sides, but many fans are looking at Eichel as one of Buffalo sports biggest villains nowadays...after his postgame comments on March 11th after the Sabres beat the Golden Knights at KeyBank Center; when Eichel was sarcastic that the arena was never that loud, and only that loud to boo him.

Eichel put his former Buffalo home on the market at the end of 2021. The home is located at 29 Ojibwa Circle in the City of Buffalo, which originally had a price tag of $1.3 million, but dropped to a shade under $1.2 million, according to Buffalo Business First.

The 3,500 square feet home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, with a gorgeous kitchen and living room; along with its very own movie theater and views of Lake Erie out the window of one of the main bedrooms.

Check out some of the photos below, courtesy of Zillow.

