Knight Rider, a shadowy flight into the dangerous world of a man who does not exist. Also known as Knight Rider, the ’80s TV show about David Hasselhoff fighting crime with his talking car. However you describe it, Knight Rider has remained a surprisingly durable force in pop culture for 40 years. Introduced in 1982’s series created by Glen A. Larson, the concept has been revived numerous times. There have been two different rival series, one called Team Knight Rider and another just named Knight Rider, and three different TV movies, including a Knight Rider 2000 and a Knight Rider 2010.

That means we are well overdue for a Knight Rider 2020, but one has never come together. (The fact that the last revival from 2008 lasted for just one season could have something to do with that.) And apparently on of our favorite filmmakers would love to put his stamp on the show — with original star David Hasselhoff involved. That would be Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn, who tweeted recently that he has “discussed doing a modern continuation of Knight rider many times.” (Many times?)

So why hasn’t it happened? Gunn says “there aren’t enough hours in the day to do all the cool things” he wants to do.

While there have been all those Knight Rider reboots and remakes, none of them have had any of the staying power as the original. Maybe that’s because Hasselhoff hasn’t been involved in most of them. Or maybe that’s because there’s no way to top the original’s theme song, which is objectively the coolest in the history of television.

While we patiently wait for Gunn to invent an eighth day of the week so he can do a new Knight Rider, don’t forget that Gunn’s Peacemaker premieres on HBO Max on January 13.

[H/T /Film]

